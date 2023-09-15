Ensure no new firecracker license is issued: SC to Centre

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over the easy availability of firecrackers in the national capital despite a ban on them, the Supreme Court on Thursday said that the issue needed to be nipped in the bud by finding its source as initiating prosecution against violators was not the solution.

Stressing on its previous order of banning use of barium-based chemicals in firecrackers and only permitting use of green crackers, a bench of Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh asked the Central government to direct Delhi police not to issue any form of licenses for sale of crackers in the city, remarking that imposition of a ban by the government meant a “complete ban.”

“We have to see what level of work has been done over the years and whether any additional directions are required to be issued. We see that most of the aspects have been taken care of by various orders passed by this court from time to time. When there is a ban imposed by the government, it means complete ban. Just ensure that no temporary licenses are given by Delhi police. Giving license of any kind will be in violation of our orders,” the bench said, while also reserving order on a batch of pleas seeking a ban on crackers to curb pollution levels.

Appearing for the ministry of environment, forests and climate change and the Delhi Police, ASG Aishwarya Bhati said that after 2016, the licensing unit of Delhi police had not issued permanent licenses but only temporary ones for green crackers. The law officer said that even the temporary licenses would not get suspended due to Delhi government’s decision of banning sale and bursting of crackers.

The petitioners, representing a group of minors, told the court through Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan that manufacturing and transportation of crackers was taking place despite the ban.

“Barium, despite being banned, is being used in firecrackers without being labelled in the product,” the senior counsel said.

