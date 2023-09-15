G20 Summit brought honour to India, says Delhi L-G at felicitation event

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday felicitated employees of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) for their contribution in preparing the city for the G-20 Summit.

Saxena appreciated the officers and staff for their contribution for the successful organizing the G20 Summit by way of cleanliness, beautification and greenery in the New Delhi area.

He said that every officer and field staff gave their best with full dedication and spirit of hard work for the success of G20 preparedness. He lauded the field workers saying they were fully dedicated as an army man to fulfill their assigned duty not as a government duty but as their personal work.

He appreciated the work of NDMC regarding roads, fountains, sculptures, plantations, and cleaning of footpaths as an achievement for the New Delhi area. The Guests from different countries returned with the good memories or image of the National Capital of India. The LG hoped that it will be maintained by the civic body like the days of G 20 Summit and citizens of Delhi will cooperate with the civic body to maintain it.

The LG also distributed the Commendation certificates to the 28 employees of NDMC who performed their extraordinary duties during the G20 Summit. Five employees of different departments also shared their experience with the dignitaries and gathered on the occasion. While giving thanks to all NDMC employees, BJP MP Meenakashi Lekhi said that it is a Amrit Kaal of India and also a Kartvya Kaal of every citizen of India.

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday felicitated employees of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) for their contribution in preparing the city for the G-20 Summit. Saxena appreciated the officers and staff for their contribution for the successful organizing the G20 Summit by way of cleanliness, beautification and greenery in the New Delhi area. He said that every officer and field staff gave their best with full dedication and spirit of hard work for the success of G20 preparedness. He lauded the field workers saying they were fully dedicated as an army man to fulfill their assigned duty not as a government duty but as their personal work. He appreciated the work of NDMC regarding roads, fountains, sculptures, plantations, and cleaning of footpaths as an achievement for the New Delhi area. The Guests from different countries returned with the good memories or image of the National Capital of India. The LG hoped that it will be maintained by the civic body like the days of G 20 Summit and citizens of Delhi will cooperate with the civic body to maintain it.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The LG also distributed the Commendation certificates to the 28 employees of NDMC who performed their extraordinary duties during the G20 Summit. Five employees of different departments also shared their experience with the dignitaries and gathered on the occasion. While giving thanks to all NDMC employees, BJP MP Meenakashi Lekhi said that it is a Amrit Kaal of India and also a Kartvya Kaal of every citizen of India.