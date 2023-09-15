Home Cities Delhi

G20 Summit brought honour to India, says Delhi L-G at felicitation event

He lauded the field workers saying they were fully dedicated as an army man to fulfill their assigned duty not as a government duty but as their personal work.

Published: 15th September 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena .

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena .

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday felicitated employees of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) for their contribution in preparing the city for the G-20 Summit. 
Saxena appreciated the officers and staff for their contribution for the successful organizing the G20 Summit by way of cleanliness, beautification and greenery in the New Delhi area.  

He said that every officer and field staff gave their best with full dedication and spirit of hard work for the success of G20 preparedness. He lauded the field workers saying they were fully dedicated as an army man to fulfill their assigned duty not as a government duty but as their personal work.

He appreciated the work of NDMC regarding roads, fountains, sculptures, plantations, and cleaning of footpaths as an achievement for the New Delhi area. The Guests from different countries returned with the good memories or image of the National Capital of India. The LG hoped that it will be maintained by the civic body like the days of G 20 Summit and citizens of Delhi will cooperate with the civic body to maintain it.

The LG also distributed the Commendation certificates to the 28 employees of NDMC who performed their extraordinary duties during the G20 Summit. Five employees of different departments also shared their experience with the dignitaries and gathered on the occasion. While giving thanks to all NDMC employees, BJP MP Meenakashi Lekhi said that it is a Amrit Kaal of India and also a Kartvya Kaal of every citizen of India. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G20 Summit Vinai Kumar Saxena

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp