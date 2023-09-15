New anti-corruption portal to do away with system of lodging physical complaints in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena will launch an anti-corruption portal of the Delhi government next week for registration of complaints and requests for traps to catch the corrupt, read an official statement issued on Thursday.

The complaints received in physical form will not be accepted by the concerned departments and the directorate after the launch of the portal, the statement said. The L-G will launch the Vigilance Complaint Information Management System (VCIMS) portal on September 21, the statement said, adding it will be a faceless system that will maintain the complainants’ secrecy.

The portal also has features for lodging complaints against senior government officials by maintaining secrecy and adequate safeguards are there in dealing such complaints. The decision to launch the anti-corruption portal was taken after ensuring all safeguards and obtaining requisite permissions from all authorities, including the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The decision to launch the portal follows the L-G’s intervention in a meeting on the disposal of corruption complaints, earlier this year, to ensure zero tolerance to corruption. The online portal will help in speedy action on complaints against corruption with transparency and secrecy, the statement said.

The complainants’ identity will be kept secret and they will not require to physically interact with any officer regarding their complaint. The identity of the complainant will be masked and no physical verification will be required, it said.The portal will help in taking real-time action.

