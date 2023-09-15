Home Cities Delhi

Raped on false marriage promise, says JNU student

They became friends. On April 3, she was at the flat of the accused in Wazirabad. Suddenly he came near her assuring her that he will marry her and made physical relations. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   A student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was allegedly raped by a man following a false assurance of marriage in north Delhi’s Wazirabad area, police said on Thursday. According to the police, the complainant, a resident of the JNU campus in south Delhi, said she had met the accused through an organisation around four years ago.

Suddenly he came near her assuring her that he will marry her and made physical relations. Now the accused is refusing to marry the complainant,” Deputy Commissioner of Pslice (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi informed.

“A case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Wazirabad police station and further probe initiated,” the officer added.

