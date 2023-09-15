Vigilant govt employees to be honoured in New Delhi

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The officials or individuals--working in the ministries, departments or public sector undertakings (PSUs), public sector banks or insurance companies--who were vigilant throughout the year and facilitated prevention of misappropriation of funds or ‘unwarranted incidents’ and saved organisations from financial or reputational risk will duly be ‘recognised’ during the vigilance awareness week to be observed in October-November.

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has sought nominations from each ministry, department and Government office to bestow recognition.

According to the official communique, employees including personnel holding officer rank, who have ‘done a commendable job’ in the interest of their organisation in the preventive action will be honoured. Following the letter from the CVC, the Government agencies have started the process to identify their staff.

Vigilance Awareness Week is observed every year during the week which is the birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, first home minister of India. It starts on October 30.

To inculcate the ‘true spirit’ of participative vigilance, the Commission launched a three-month-long campaign this year on August 16. The authority has also prepared a six-point agenda for preventative measures to be taken up during that period.

Creating awareness on Public Interest Disclosure and Protection of Informers (PIDPI) Resolution (to protect the identity of the complainant), capacity building programmes, upgrade of circulars, guidelines, and manuals, and disposal of complaints received June 30 are the main focus areas of the campaign.

All organizations have been advised to conduct activities relevant to the theme that strives to bring about maximum public participation. “It is imperative that all organizations should conduct different outreach programmes that aim to sensitise the public about the need for transparency and integrity in public governance,” read the CVC’s letter sent to ministries, departments and other concerned agencies.

During the awareness week, special emphasis will be on engaging youths in activities putting stress on the importance of integrity and ethics.

“Organisations should promote activities that involve the youth and foster an environment that re-affirms the importance of their involvement in the fight against corruption,” also stated the letter.

The Government agencies have also been asked to send a report on activities or initiatives taken during the week to the CVC by December 8.

