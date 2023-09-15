Yamuna Expressway body nod to draft master plan 2041

By Express News Service

NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway and Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has approved its draft master plan 2041. The plan was approved at the 78th board meeting of the YEIDA on Wednesday, officials confirmed. The draft is essentially for connecting the notified area up to the Chola railway station (in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh) with the Jewar airport by road and rail, the YEIDA said. The draft also includes development of logistics and industrial activities, it said in a statement.

YEIDA is the nodal agency responsible for implementing Yamuna Expressway projects and allied development in the region. It is responsible for residential, commercial and industrial development along the 165-km Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra. It functions under the government of UP.

At the meeting, a proposal regarding the establishment of a Heritage City within the YEIDA limits was placed before the board. “In this, it was decided to increase the pre-planned area from 760 acres to 1,500 acres in the notified area up to Yamuna river in Mathura in which river fountain etc. are proposed along the Yamuna river,” it said.

The YEIDA also announced introducing a one-time-settlement policy (OTS) for defaulters in various land allotment schemes like industrial, housing and mixed use. “It has been decided to launch OTS scheme. The said scheme will be launched for one month from October 1 this year in which allottees will have to apply online. For this, go to the allottee authority’s website www.yamunaexpresswayauthority.com and apply,” YEIDA said.

If the amount payable is up to ` 50 lakh, then the entire sum will have to be deposited in four months (one-third of the amount within a month and the remaining amount within another three months), it added.

Similarly, for OTS after calculation, if the amount payable is more than ` 50 lakh, then the entire sum will have to be deposited in seven months (one-third within a month and the remaining amount within another six months), it said. YEIDA has also decided to do away with the competitive bidding process or e-auction for industrial plots. Now the plots will be allotted based on the interviews and evaluations of a company’s profile.

