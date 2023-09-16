Home Cities Delhi

BJP takes aim at AAP, alleges ‘school scam’ 

In 2018, Tiwari had filed a complaint at the Delhi Lokayukta against alleged irregularities in construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Citing a vigilance directorate report, Delhi BJP parliamentarian Manoj Tiwari on Friday demanded a CBI probe into an alleged “scam” in the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools.

Addressing a press conference, Tiwari alleged that the report was submitted by the Vigilance Directorate to Lokayukta last month. In 2018, Tiwari filed a complaint at the Delhi Lokayukta against alleged irregularities in the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools.

“Semi-permanent schools were constructed at a cost of Rs 32 lakh while permanent classrooms were constructed by the municipal corporations at a cost of Rs 9 lakh,” Tiwari said in the press conference.

"The report submitted by the Vigilance Directorate states that the number of classrooms reduced from 7,180 to 4,126, but no reductions were made in the budget,” Tiwari said. The matter should be handed over to the CBI, he added. Delhi BJP secretary Harish Khurana said that those responsible for the “scam” should be put behind bars. 

