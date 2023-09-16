Delhi officer rape case: Victim says raped by more men

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a fresh revelation in the case of a minor girl who was allegedly raped by a suspended Delhi government official Premoday Khakha, it has now come to light that the victim was also sexually assaulted by a group of men between 2018 and 2020, a senior police official said on Friday.

“During the investigation, the complainant revealed that when she was living with her family in the area of New Usmanpur Police Station, she was sexually assaulted by some persons during 2018-2020,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

The official confirmed to this newspaper that this particular complaint had no relation with the suspended official Khakha. The 16-year-old was allegedly raped several times between November 2020 and January 2021 when she was staying at the residence of Khakha in Burari after her father passed away in 2020. She was impregnated and Khaka’s wife Seema Rani allegedly gave the girl medicine to terminate her pregnancy.

The girl, who is now in Class 12, recently narrated the incident to a counsellor at St Stephen’s Hospital where she was admitted following an anxiety attack. The police then, based on her complaint, registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on August 13, however, arrested the alleged government officer 9 days after investigation.

Based on her complaint, the police arrested Khakha and his wife who was termed as a co-accused in the case. Both are currently in judicial custody. However, as the investigation continued, the girl revealed to the Investigative Officer who was looking at the case that she was also sexually assaulted by some other people when she was residing at her house in northeast Delhi.

“The IO of the Burari police station brought the fact to the notice of New Usmanpur police station after which a fresh statement of the victim was recorded,” the DCP said. The police have now registered one more FIR under Section 376 (rape) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act. Official sources said that the girl has named all the accused who committed the crime with her when she was possibly 11 years old. “The alleged lived in her locality. The probe is underway,” the source said.

