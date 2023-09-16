Home Cities Delhi

Forest Minister Gopal Rai can attend energy dialogue in US: Centre to Delhi HC

Rai has approached the High Court after the Centre denied clearance to attend the event which is scheduled to be held in New York, US on September 18.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central government on Friday told the Delhi High Court that political clearance has been given to Delhi Environment and Forest Minister Gopal Rai for visiting the United States from September 15 to 21 to participate in the Columbia-India Energy Dialogue.

As per the earlier government order, a “visit from Government of NCT of Delhi would not be appropriate as India is being represented at the Columbia-India Energy Dialogue by Shri Suman Kumar Bery, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog ”.

In his plea, Rai had argued that Centre’s denial of his visit was “a colourable exercise of power,” the order was “issued in haste, without any application of mind, and in sheer violation of the principles of natural justice.”

Delhi High Court Forest Minister Gopal Rai Columbia-India Energy Dialogue

