Madhumita Shukla murder: Poet's sister demands government protection

NEW DELHI: The sister of poet Madhumita Shukla, who was shot dead in 2003 in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, on Friday demanded protection from the government citing threat calls, and financial help from people to fight the case. Former Uttar Pradesh minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani, who were serving life terms in Madhumita's murder case, were released from jail last month. Nidhi said she was extremely upset with the decision to release the former Uttar Pradesh minister and his wife. "Half of my life has gone in this case, but even if it takes the rest of my life I will fight it. Every moment we live under the shadow of fear, our entire future is ruined," Madhumita's sister Nidhi Shukla told a newsagency. The poet, who was pregnant, was shot dead on May 9, 2003. Amarmani Tripathi was arrested in September 2003 in connection with the murder of the poet with whom he was allegedly in a relationship.