MCD to hire agencies to work on waste-processing at landfill sites

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To expedite the process of disposal of waste from the “garbage mountains” in the city, the AAP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), has initiated the process of deploying new agencies.

According to the civic body, the tendering process to hire the agencies has been started and the plan is to deploy them at all landfills.

According to the information from the office of the Mayor, the tendering process to commission agencies at Okhla and Ghazipur landfills has been started and the additional agencies will shortly start working at these two landfill sites.

Two agencies will be working at each landfill site and each one of them will be processing approximately 30 lakh tonnes (LT) of garbage in a year.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said, “Working under the directions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a plan has been prepared to double the capacity of processing waste.”

It is said that Kejriwal will monitor the work of processing garbage at the landfill sites. As of now, one agency is working at the landfill sites.

The Mayor’s Office has also announced that the agencies will be awarded if it can expedite the process of garbage disposal. According to the proposed plan, if any agency disposes of 30 LT of garbage before the end of two years, it will be assigned to dispose of an additional 15 LT of garbage. According to information, the tender of the Bhalaswa landfill site will be opened next month and the waste processing is set to begin in November.

With the deployment of additional agencies at Bhalaswa, Ghazipur and Okhla landfill sites, 90 LT of additional garbage is expected to be processed. In July 2022, civic officials had said that the deadline to flatten the Ghazipur landfill was December 2024; while efforts were ongoing to raze the Bhalawa dumping site by July next year. The Okhla landfill is likely to be flattened by December 2023. In 2019, the height of the Ghazipur landfill was 65 metres which was only eight metres less than the height of Qutub Minar. In 2017, a portion of Ghazipur landfill had fallen on an adjacent road in which 2 people were killed.

