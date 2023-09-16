NCCSA to meet on September 20, take call on transfer-posting

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) will meet on September 20 to discuss various issues, including the posting of IAS officers, disciplinary action against some officials and the matter related to the construction of the Delhi chief minister’s residence, officials said on Friday.

They will also discuss extravagant and obscure expenditure violations/circumvention of the Environment Protection/Heritage zonal plan while constructing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

Disciplinary action against the officers involved in the demolition of the listed heritage monument and construction of a bungalow for the then CEO, of Delhi Jal Board, irregularities in the construction of the Rani Jhansi flyover and Lokpal Bench Order dated September 15, 2020, will also be discussed.

The panel was formed in May to take calls on services matters, including the transfer and posting of Group ‘A’ officers and disciplinary action against officials concerned in the Delhi government. On the other six agenda items, the chief minister, who chairs the NCCSA meetings, was provided certified copies of the files. However, he sought original files earlier this month on the six matters.

“While the original files on five matters, including alleged irregularities in Rani Jhansi flyover and disciplinary proceedings against four Forensics Science Lab (FSL) officials, were provided to him, the original file on the construction of Delhi chief minister’s residence was not provided,” said the officials.

The NCCSA secretary has observed that the original file was not provided to the authority chairman due to a direct “conflict of interest” as the matter concerned the construction of his own residence. “The original file will be made available during the meeting of the authority in case the chairperson of the authority/the chief minister would like to verify the authenticity of its certified copy provided to him already,” stated the document. The NCCSA’s last meeting was held on June 29. The next five meetings were postponed by the authority chairman.

