New milestone: Viaduct of RRTS over Metro’s Blue Line corridor constructed 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has achieved a new milestone with the construction of a viaduct of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor crossing over the existing viaduct of the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line corridor successfully, officials said on Friday.

The under-construction Regional Rapid Transit System corridor being built for a semi-high-speed regional rail service named ‘RAPIDX’ by the NCRTC, is a joint venture company of the Centre with the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and UP.

“Being constructed as a part of a long-term strategic solution to the pollution and congestion conundrum of Delhi, the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor has achieved an important milestone in Delhi. The construction of the viaduct of the RRTS corridor crossing over the viaduct of the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro corridor has been completed successfully,” the NCRTC said in a statement.

The viaduct of the RRTS corridor crosses the Delhi Metro corridor at a height of about 20 metres, at a point near the New Ashok Nagar metro station. “Carrying out construction work at such a height over the existing and already operational metro track successfully is a big achievement from the engineering point of view,’ a senior official said.

“Moving from Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station towards New Ashok RRTS station, the elevated alignment of the RRTS corridor is crossing the viaduct of the Blue Line of Delhi Metro which provides services to a large number of people every day,” the official said.

To ensure the convenience and safety of commuters travelling from this station, “construction of this part of the viaduct has been done during the night time only” with the help of ‘Tarini’, a launching gantry.

In this process, segments of the girders were lifted and joined together to construct the full span of the viaduct, the statement said.

The NCRTC received unwavering support from the DMRC during this whole construction and the construction was completed safely by the NCRTC with uninterrupted services of the metro, officials said.

Multi-modal integration is the guiding principle of the RRTS project being implemented by NCRTC, and to facilitate this, RRTS stations have been strategically planned in such a way that they can be built as close as possible to the existing modes of public transport, NCRTC officials said.

“Provisions have been made to provide seamless connectivity for a smooth and uninterrupted travel experience for commuters. The NCRTC, while ensuring this, has also had to face many complexities related to construction and civil engineering, but with innovative techniques and strategic planning, it was made possible,” the statement said.

New Ashok Nagar metro station receives a large number of commuters from Noida. Once the RRTS corridor is operational, commuters would have the option to travel towards Meerut or other RRTS corridors from this station, it said. To provide connectivity between RRTS station and the metro station, NCRTC is constructing a foot-over bridge (FOB), about 90 metres long and 6 metres wide. The height of this FOB will be 8 metres, the NCRTC said.

