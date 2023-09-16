Home Cities Delhi

President Murmu to inaugurate trade show in Greater Noida on September 21

President Droupadi Murmu.(PTI Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Greater Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Friday passed an order banning the use of private drones in the area.

The restrictions under CrPC Section 144 restriction in the district are likely to be extended as a precautionary measure, a senior police officer told PTI.

The president is expected to inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show to be held from September 21 to 25. “In view of the intensive security of the President of India and other VIPs, it is necessary to ban the operation of private drones,” Additional DCP (law and order) Hridesh Katheria said in the order passed under Section 144 of the CrPC.

“Drones will not be operated by any private person or organization from September 20 to 25. Violation of this order will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code,” Katheria added. 

Restrictions imposed

Prohibitions, including restrictions on large gatherings, processions and protests under CrPC Section 144 are already imposed across Noida and adjoining districts.

