SC to hear bail plea of Manish Sisodia on October 4

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday said that it will review former Delhi Minister Manish Sisodia’s bail plea for CBI and ED cases related to Delhi Liquor Policy irregularities on October 4, 2023. Previously, the top court had postponed his interim bail plea due to his wife’s illness in the week beginning September 4, 2023.

While reviewing the CBI’s affidavit, in which the probe agency opposed his bail request, the court directed ASG SV Raju to provide a “clear-cut picture of how the money trail has been established” during the argument for regular bail.

Sisodia, represented by Senior Advocate AM Singhvi, drew the court’s attention to the pattern of articles published on the merits of the case on the date of the hearing. Referring to the recent order by the top court attempting to curb media trials, the senior counsel said,

“Every day this matter is listed, and on that day, you’ll find an article in the paper, particularly on the merits of the case. I’m creating mapping charts with the left column representing the court’s date and the right column indicating the publication date.”

Sisodia, who has been in custody in connection with the multi-crore scam related to the now-scrapped Delhi Liquor Policy, was arrested by the CBI on February 26. An FIR was filed against him on August 17, 2022, under Section 120B of the IPC, read with Section 477 IPC and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday said that it will review former Delhi Minister Manish Sisodia’s bail plea for CBI and ED cases related to Delhi Liquor Policy irregularities on October 4, 2023. Previously, the top court had postponed his interim bail plea due to his wife’s illness in the week beginning September 4, 2023. While reviewing the CBI’s affidavit, in which the probe agency opposed his bail request, the court directed ASG SV Raju to provide a “clear-cut picture of how the money trail has been established” during the argument for regular bail. Sisodia, represented by Senior Advocate AM Singhvi, drew the court’s attention to the pattern of articles published on the merits of the case on the date of the hearing. Referring to the recent order by the top court attempting to curb media trials, the senior counsel said,googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Every day this matter is listed, and on that day, you’ll find an article in the paper, particularly on the merits of the case. I’m creating mapping charts with the left column representing the court’s date and the right column indicating the publication date.” Sisodia, who has been in custody in connection with the multi-crore scam related to the now-scrapped Delhi Liquor Policy, was arrested by the CBI on February 26. An FIR was filed against him on August 17, 2022, under Section 120B of the IPC, read with Section 477 IPC and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.