ABVP candidates canvass for votes in varsity hostels

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The candidates of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) conducted a “Sampark Abhiyan” on Sunday as all the college campuses were closed.

In light of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections scheduled on September 22, they reached out to various hostels and PG accommodations located in and around the campuses, in Malviya Nagar, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar, Satya Niketan, among other places. During the campaign, ABVP candidates appealed to the students to choose the ABVP panel in the DUSU elections and stated their commitment to providing essential facilities to students in the university hostels and PGs in the coming days.

Sushant Dhankhad, ABVP’s candidate for the post of vice president, stated, “During the election campaign, we are approaching students with the vision to raise their issues. The student union led by ABVP will work on issues related to the security of the students, academic concerns, and infrastructure. While ABVP is bringing a positive vision among students, other student organizations are merely indulging in sensationalism and attempting to misl e a d s t u d e n t s wi t h falsehood.” Sachin Baisla, ABVP candidate for the post of Joint Secretary, expressed that the shortage of hostel facilities is a significant issue faced by students at the University of Delhi. He emphasized that the Delhi University Students’ Union will prioritize increasing the number of hostels across the Delhi University campuses and constructing women’s hostels in each college. It is noteworthy that students are providing substantial support for this initiative.

