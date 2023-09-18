Campus abuzz with excitement in final lap of DUSU poll

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With only a few days before the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election, the university campus is abuzz with election fervour. Every student organisation is busy promoting its ideology, defending its manifesto and projecting its presidential candidates. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), has projected 26-year-old Tushar Dedha, from Delhi’s Gonda village, as the contestant for the presidential post. Tushar had also filed his nomination in the previous DUSU polls in 2019, but could not reach the final list of candidates. Speaking to this newspaper, Tushar said, “I am very positive. ABVP has been fighting for some important issues concerning the students, who are the major stakeholders of the campus. We will definitely bring the required changes.”

Tushar Dedha (ABVP), Hitesh Gulia (NSUI), Arif Siddique (SFI), Ayeisha Ahmad (AISA)

National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has put forward 23-year-old Hitesh Gulia from Jhajjar village as their face for the president post. Currently pursuing a Masters in Buddhist Studies, Gulia said, “My leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has been one of the major life-changing events for me. I was fortunate to walk along with him. It further inspired me for a bigger leadership role. I feel more confident as a DUSU 2023 presidential candidate because of my yatra experience.” 21-year-old Arif Siddique from Kannouj, who graduated from Zakir Hussain College and currently pursuing Master's in Buddhist Studies, is the presidential candidate from the Students Federation of India (SFI), the only organization that has projected two women candidates for the posts of Joint Secretary and Secretary.

Although an active participant in campus politics, Arif will be taking part in elections for the first time. “All other organizations in the competition may have more funds and muscle power, but we will always lead with the truth. We have to work together to eradicate the organizations showing off their money and muscle.” Another candidate in the fray for the president post is Ayeisha Ahmad of the All India Students Association (AISA). The youngest candidate among the presidential candidates, 20-year-old Ayeisha from Patna is pursuing a BA in English from Miranda House. Also witnessing the DUSU elections for the first time, Ayeisha said, “Since we have struggled a lot in coping with the FYUP, we have to continue our fight against it. We don’t want the students to suffer because of any such pointless programmes.”

