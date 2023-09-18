Home Cities Delhi

Campus abuzz with excitement in final lap of DUSU poll

Every student organisation is busy promoting its ideology, defending its manifesto and projecting its presidential candidates, with only a few days ahead of DUSU polls.

Published: 18th September 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2023 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Image used for representational purpose.

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With only a few days before the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election, the university campus is abuzz with election fervour. Every student organisation is busy promoting its ideology, defending its manifesto and projecting its presidential candidates. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), has projected 26-year-old Tushar Dedha, from Delhi’s Gonda village, as the contestant for the presidential post. Tushar had also filed his nomination in the previous DUSU polls in 2019, but could not reach the final list of candidates. Speaking to this newspaper, Tushar said, “I am very positive. ABVP has been fighting for some important issues concerning the students, who are the major stakeholders of the campus. We will definitely bring the required changes.”

Tushar Dedha (ABVP), Hitesh Gulia (NSUI), Arif Siddique (SFI), Ayeisha Ahmad (AISA)

National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has put forward 23-year-old Hitesh Gulia from Jhajjar village as their face for the president post. Currently pursuing a Masters in Buddhist Studies, Gulia said, “My leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has been one of the major life-changing events for me. I was fortunate to walk along with him. It further inspired me for a bigger leadership role. I feel more confident as a DUSU 2023 presidential candidate because of my yatra experience.” 21-year-old Arif Siddique from Kannouj, who graduated from Zakir Hussain College and currently pursuing Master's in Buddhist Studies, is the presidential candidate from the Students Federation of India (SFI), the only organization that has projected two women candidates for the posts of Joint Secretary and Secretary.

Although an active participant in campus politics, Arif will be taking part in elections for the first time. “All other organizations in the competition may have more funds and muscle power, but we will always lead with the truth. We have to work together to eradicate the organizations showing off their money and muscle.” Another candidate in the fray for the president post is Ayeisha Ahmad of the All India Students Association (AISA). The youngest candidate among the presidential candidates, 20-year-old Ayeisha from Patna is pursuing a BA in English from Miranda House. Also witnessing the DUSU elections for the first time, Ayeisha said, “Since we have struggled a lot in coping with the FYUP, we have to continue our fight against it. We don’t want the students to suffer because of any such pointless programmes.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DUSU Delhi University ABVP NSUI SFI AISA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp