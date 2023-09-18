Cop lands up in hospital after being assaulted by three in case of road rage

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 50-year-old Delhi Police head constable was allegedly attacked by three people, including a woman, in west Delhi during a road rage incident while he was returning to his home.

A man among the three unidentified accused people had hit the Delhi Police personnel on his head with an iron rod after he fell unconscious on the road. According to the FIR, accessed by this newspaper, the incident took place on September 15 when Head Constable M G Rajesh, presently posted at ACP Ashok Vihar’s office, was returning home in his car around 11 p.m.

“At around 11:00 pm, I reached the area near a temple when suddenly, a vehicle overtook mine at high speed. The driver of that vehicle abruptly swerved his car, causing the rear end of his vehicle to collide with the front end of my car,” the complaint lodged by the cop read. As his vehicle was hit, the policeman stopped his car and advised the other vehicle to drive carefully. “After saying this, I went back into my car and continued my journey to home but the same vehicle again approached my car and blocked my way. Two men got out of that car and started yelling at me to get out of my car,” the FIR read.

Seeing the volatile situation, the police team remained seated inside the car but one of the alleged men broke open the window with a brick. The cop was forcibly pulled out. “When they were pulling me out, one among them said ‘He is a cop, let’s teach him a lesson today’,” the FIR read. As per the FIR, the Head Constable was brutally trashed by the two men and the woman hit him with bricks. “One among them took out an iron rod from his vehicle and hit me on my head after which I fell unconscious. Someone from the crowd took me to a hospital,” the victim stated in the FIR. Based on his complaint, the police have registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 307 (attempt to murder), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and 184 Motor Vehicle Act at Khyala police station.

NEW DELHI: A 50-year-old Delhi Police head constable was allegedly attacked by three people, including a woman, in west Delhi during a road rage incident while he was returning to his home. A man among the three unidentified accused people had hit the Delhi Police personnel on his head with an iron rod after he fell unconscious on the road. According to the FIR, accessed by this newspaper, the incident took place on September 15 when Head Constable M G Rajesh, presently posted at ACP Ashok Vihar’s office, was returning home in his car around 11 p.m. “At around 11:00 pm, I reached the area near a temple when suddenly, a vehicle overtook mine at high speed. The driver of that vehicle abruptly swerved his car, causing the rear end of his vehicle to collide with the front end of my car,” the complaint lodged by the cop read. As his vehicle was hit, the policeman stopped his car and advised the other vehicle to drive carefully. “After saying this, I went back into my car and continued my journey to home but the same vehicle again approached my car and blocked my way. Two men got out of that car and started yelling at me to get out of my car,” the FIR read.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Seeing the volatile situation, the police team remained seated inside the car but one of the alleged men broke open the window with a brick. The cop was forcibly pulled out. “When they were pulling me out, one among them said ‘He is a cop, let’s teach him a lesson today’,” the FIR read. As per the FIR, the Head Constable was brutally trashed by the two men and the woman hit him with bricks. “One among them took out an iron rod from his vehicle and hit me on my head after which I fell unconscious. Someone from the crowd took me to a hospital,” the victim stated in the FIR. Based on his complaint, the police have registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 307 (attempt to murder), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and 184 Motor Vehicle Act at Khyala police station.