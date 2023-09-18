Row over CM Kejriwal being ‘ignored’ at unveiling of metro line

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A controversy erupted on Sunday over the inauguration of a new metro line by PM Narendra Modi with the AAP-led Delhi government pointing out that despite the DMRC being a 50-50 joint venture between the Centre and the city government, CM Arvind Kejriwal was not invited to the event.

Minister Atishi stated that not inviting the Delhi CM for an event related to a project to which the Delhi government has contributed 50 per cent of funds, shows a lack of vision. She said that the BJP considers itself the world’s largest party and Prime Minister Modi is one of the world’s top leaders. In such a scenario, when PM Modi represents not just the BJP but the entire nation as the PM, his solo presence even for the inauguration of a mere two-kilometre metro line does not behove the dignity of the office held by him.

“Today, the PM inaugurated the metro line from Dwarka Sector 21 to Yashobhoomi. It is an extreme disappointment that he didn’t feel it appropriate to invite the Delhi CM to the inauguration. I would like to mention here that the Delhi Metro is a joint venture of the Central and Delhi governments and both invest 50-50 per cent in it,” the minister said. Atishi stated that since the day DMRC was established, half of the funds for all its projects have been given by the Centre, and the other half was borne by the Delhi government.

“With the coordination between the Central and Delhi governments, Delhi Metro has established an impressive infrastructure. Therefore, it is very disappointing that the CM was not invited to the inauguration of the metro line,” she said. Atishi said, “I would like to tell PM Narendra Modi that being the PM, he should rise above party lines. He is the guardian of state governments and not just the Prime Minister of the BJP. In such cases, not inviting the Chief Minister for institutions like DMRC, where the Delhi government has also invested funds, reflects a very narrow-minded approach.”

‘City government foots 50% of DMRC bills’

