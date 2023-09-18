'Shopping festival along lines of Dubai event on the cards’: CM Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while attending the Chandni Chowk Shopping Festival, said that his government will give an international identity to markets of the city through initiatives like ‘Delhi Shopping Festival’ and a virtual marketplace ‘Delhi Bazar’.

The government will promote the ‘Delhi Bazaar’ portal, allowing anyone, from anywhere in the world to visit the portal, virtually explore Delhi’s markets, and purchase products, Chief Minister Kejriwal said on Sunday. He stated that the government is pro-business and pro-industry and has made numerous efforts to eliminate red tape and promote business growth. He said that the government plans to beautify the markets in Delhi to increase footfall and flourish business.

Kejriwal said that Indian industrialists and entrepreneurs can beat Chinese products at the international level if they are given greater opportunities by simplifying the government systems and procedures. Kejriwal said that since AAP came into power, the government has been pro-industry, pro-business, and pro-trade. Many efforts have been made on the part of the administration to curb the ‘red-raaj’(red tape), to make traders increase their trade value. He said that the government has three programs to facilitate commerce.

“Firstly, similar to the ‘Dubai Shopping Festival’, we are planning ‘Delhi Shopping Festival’ on a massive scale. The planning and implementation of this mega event is taking some time, we couldn’t meet a few deadlines. Since it will be the first, we are planning a grand event that will impress every participant and attendees. This event would be for 7-10 days so that people across the world visit Delhi and shop in the city. During the entire festival, Delhi will be in a festive mood,” said Kejriwal.

“Secondly, we have beautified the Chandni Chowk Market, after which footfall has risen leading to a significant increase in business. Similarly, the government plans to beautify many more markets gradually. Beautiful markets ensure better trade. People will be drawn to purchase when the markets are beautiful,” he said. “Thirdly, the Delhi Government is creating a virtual bazaar, ‘Delhi Bazaar’. Someone sitting in New York could see everything virtually and order from the shops of Chandni Chowk. All the shops in Delhi would be able to sell their articles nationally and internationally,” added Kejriwal.

Many traders who do not have the facility to put up their items on the web, with the ‘Delhi Bazaar’, be able to advertise their products globally. The website will enlist products so that the buyer can easily see them. This will eventually multiply the businesses,” he said. “This has not been done anywhere in the world yet. This is taking some time but once it’s ready, the people of Delhi will be proud of it.” Kejriwal stated.

