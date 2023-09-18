Workers at lift crash site flag safety issues

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Construction workers at the Amrapali Dream Valley project in Noida Extension, where eight of their colleagues died after a lift crash on September 15 – have raised concerns over safety measures at the site. The mega housing project which envisaged over 7,500 flats of the beleaguered Amrapali Group is now being completed by the state-run NBCC under the monitoring of the Supreme Court.

The workers, most of whom hail from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh, claim they do not get proper safety equipment like shoes, harnesses or helmets when they go up and down the over 20 storeys of the under-construction towers. There are more than 2,000 workers, including women, at the long-delayed project’s site that does not have any doctor, paramedic or dispensary on its premises, workers said.

