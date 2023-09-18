Home Cities Delhi

Workers at lift crash site flag safety issues

The workers, most of whom hail from other states claim they do not get proper safety equipment like shoes, harnesses or helmets when working.

The lift had nine workers in it when it fell from the 14th floor of an under-construction tower at an Amrapali Dream Valley project site in Noida | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Construction workers at the Amrapali Dream Valley project in Noida Extension, where eight of their colleagues died after a lift crash on September 15 – have raised concerns over safety measures at the site. The mega housing project which envisaged over 7,500 flats of the beleaguered Amrapali Group is now being completed by the state-run NBCC under the monitoring of the Supreme Court.

The workers, most of whom hail from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh, claim they do not get proper safety equipment like shoes, harnesses or helmets when they go up and down the over 20 storeys of the under-construction towers. There are more than 2,000 workers, including women, at the long-delayed project’s site that does not have any doctor, paramedic or dispensary on its premises, workers said.

