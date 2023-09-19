BJP leaders flag farmers’ issues in meet with L-G 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP leaders on Monday met the Lieutenant Governor and discussed the provisions related to giving agricultural status to farmers in Delhi, abolishing house tax in villages and amendments in land registration laws. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that since 1961, there was a policy of allotting alternative plots and shops to the farmers in lieu of land acquisition, but in 2016, the Delhi government cancelled the orders for allotment of alternative plots to the farmers. Due to this, about 16,500 farmers were deprived of alternative plots. BJP demands that all of them be given alternative plots immediately. BJP leaders told the L-G that the farmer status of the capital had been snatched away by the Sheila Dikshit government due to which they are deprived of the benefits being given to farmers across the country by the Centre. With the restoration of farmer status, Delhi farmers will be able to avail benefits of facilities being provided by the Centre and the problems of farmers of the city.