Delhi Khakha rape case: Most of the co-accused minors

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a fresh revelation in the case of a minor girl who was allegedly raped by a now-suspended Delhi government official Premoday Khakha, and also by some unidentified people five years back, it has now come to the fore that most of the accused which she has now named were of her own age and are still minors. According to official sources, the details of the new suspects were revealed by the 17-year-old girl during a counselling session.

“The investigation is underway. Most of the people the victim has named were around the same age group as her and were living in her locality. On the basis of her complaint, we registered an FIR for sexual assault,” a police officer told this newspaper.

The official further informed that they have also questioned the suspected people, some of whom are still minors. “We are thoroughly investigating the accusations levelled by her and if needed, we will apprehend the suspects as well,” the official said. The 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped several times between November 2020 and January 2021 when she was residing at the house of Premoday Khakha in Burari after her father’s demise.

The victim, who is now in Class 12, narrated the incident to a counsellor at St Stephen’s Hospital where she was admitted following an anxiety attack. The police, based on her complaint, had registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act on August 13, and arrested Khakha, then working as deputy director at the women & child development department, well as his wife who was termed as a co-accused in the case. The girl, who had stayed at the officer’s home after her father’s death in 2020, had alleged that Seema Rani gave her abortion pills after the officer impregnated her.

Both are currently in judicial custody. During the course of the investigation, the rape survivor went on to reveal to the Investigating Officer that she was also sexually assaulted by some other people when she was residing at her house in northeast Delhi. Intervening in the matter, the Delhi High Court had asked the police to ensure that the minor’s identity is protected. It had also asked the police if their investigation had found any evidence of the girl being raped by other men too.

Khakha was nabbed in August for allegedly raping the girl, who was in his care after her father’s death, at his residence between November 2020 and January 2021. The girl said she moved to Khakha’s house in Burari to overcome depression due to her father’s death. Khakha allegedly first raped her on October 31, 2020. He raped her several times until January 21 when she got pregnant. The girl was administered abortion pills when she told Khakha’s wife about the abuse. Both Khakha and his wife are in judicial custody. Khakha, who joined as a probationary welfare officer in 1998 and rose to one of the most powerful positions as an officer on special duty to the WCD minister, allegedly molested the girl at the Amazing Grace Church in Burari whenever he saw her. The church is a small cult of sorts of 30-odd families and not affiliated with any official diocese.

