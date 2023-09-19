Ensure smooth conduct of DUSU election, V-C Yogesh Singh instructs officials

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections barely two days away, a special meeting was organized under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor (V-C) and patron Prof. Yogesh Singh on Monday in order to discuss arrangements for the same.

During a meeting held at the Council Hall of the Vice-Regal Lodge, various issues related to DUSU Elections 2023-24 such as general arrangements and security measures etc. were discussed. The V-C took stock of the pre-election situation and held talks with university officials, principals of colleges, provosts of halls and hostels and police officials regarding the arrangements to be made for the elections.

The V-C asked everyone to leave no stone unturned to ensure that the DUSU elections are conducted smoothly and peacefully.

On this occasion, DUSU chief electoral officer Prof. Chandra Shekhar said that the individual college elections will be held using paper ballots, while DUSU polls would see the deployment of EVMs.

To ensure flawless use of EVMs on election day, training sessions of designated teachers/staff from colleges have been organized with the help of executives from ECIL from September 18-20 at the University Sports Stadium. EVMs will be delivered to colleges on September 21.

Shekhar said that colleges are responsible for the security of the EVMs in their custody. To ensure that DUSU votes are cast first, EVMs should be placed prior to paper ballot boxes.

Polling timings are from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for day classes and from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for evening classes. After voting, the EVMS will be sealed in boxes in the presence of student representatives and the election officer and sent to the Multipurpose Hall of the University Stadium in the North Campus.

The college must obtain the handover receipt from the returning officer. Counting of votes will take place in the Conference Center.

