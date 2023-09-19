Let police decide plea for Jantar Mantar protest: Delhi HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The High Court on Monday allowed the National South Indian River Interlinking Farmers’ Association, seeking permission to hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar, to give a fresh representation to the police for holding a peaceful demonstration at Jantar Mantar, to raise several issues including a demand for release of Cauvery water by Karnataka to Tamil Nadu.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula was informed by the Delhi government’s counsel that an earlier representation of the petitioner association was rejected by authorities.

The court disposed of the petition filed by P Ayyakannu, the Tamil Nadu unit president of the farmers’ association seeking permission to hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

The bench was informed by the Delhi government’s standing counsel, also representing the deputy commissioner of police, that a standing order has been issued, which contains the guidelines for holding demonstrations or protests near Central Vista, including Jantar Mantar, and there are several factors that have to be looked into, such as time restrictions, before granting or denying permission.

“In view of the standing order of 2022, the petitioner is free to file a fresh representation ... and if it is preferred, it will be dealt with in accordance with the standing order,” the bench said.

The petitioner also sought permission to hold the demonstration at alternative places, but preferably before the Cauvery Management Commission, New Delhi to “demand the release of water by Karnataka, which has deliberately not released the water to Tamil Nadu”.

