Rs 117 crore set aside for MCD to give a makeover to hospitals, dispensaries

NEW DELHI: Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday said that the AAP-run Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will revamp its hospitals, dispensaries, maternity centres and primary health centres in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference at MCD Headquarters in Delhi, the mayor said, “As per the Kejriwal model, we are committed to provide better cleanliness, primary education and health services in the corporation and for that the MCD has received a total of Rs 117 crore - Rs 54 crore (under Capital head) and Rs 63 crore (under Revenue head) – from the Delhi government and it will be used to improve the infrastructure of the municipal body-led healthcare centres.”

Detailing information about the usage of funds, the mayor said that the money received under the Capital head will be used in 451 projects, with a large chunk of the amount being used to overhaul seven big MCD-run hospitals, one medical college and one peripheral health centre.

The infrastructure and facilities of Hindurao Hospital (one of the city’s largest MCD hospitals), Swami Dayanand Hospital and Rajan Babu TB Hospital will be bolstered. The major works to be covered under this project include repair work, gradation of ICUs and Emergency wards and improving restroom facilities among others. The money received under the Revenue head will be used in 1,269 projects, with a focus on completion by March 2024.

The hospitals covered under this include Hindurao Hospital, Mata Gujri Hospital and Kasturba Hospital. As per the information received from the mayor’s office, the amount will be used for the procurement of an anaesthesia workstation and an ultrasound machine, ventilators for the cardiology department and a laser system for plastic surgery in burns cases among others.

The mayor also announced the establishment of a new maternity centre in the Madipur area, which will be operational by November 2023.

