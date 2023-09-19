Siblings held with heroin worth Rs 1 crore 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The police on Monday arrested two siblings with 915 grams of heroin worth more than ` 1 crore. They were identified as Tej Singh, 27, and Subedar Singh, 20, both residents of Nihal Vihar in the Nangloi area, Special CP (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said. According to a tip-off, the two were expected to be at Sector 23-24 in Rohini with a consignment of heroin for distribution."A team from the crime branch reached the location and successfully apprehended the accused. Police seized 915 grams of heroin with a market value exceeding Rs 1 crore in the international market from their possession," Yadav said. The two brothers had been peddling drugs in Delhi for the past 10 months, he said. They revealed that their brother, Kunwar Singh, arrested in 2018 in an NDPS case by the Delhi Police Crime Branch, brought drugs from different states to the national capital by taxi.