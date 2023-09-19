Home Cities Delhi

Technology gives education a fillip, says Minister Atishi

The innovative learning process introduced by the directorate of education, Delhi government, is a technological intervention that follows a curiosity-based approach to learning.

Published: 19th September 2023

Atishi

Education minister Atishi | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government said on Monday that the decision to introduce innovative tech-driven learning processes in Delhi government schools, including Sarvodaya schools, reflected its commitment to give a fillip to the education sector in the national capital.

Education minister Atishi visited Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Arambagh, to witness firsthand the impact of this teaching-learning method on students, and interact with them. After a pilot, this learning process has been introduced in all Sarvodaya schools of the Delhi government.

The innovative learning process introduced by the directorate of education, Delhi government, is a technological intervention that follows a curiosity-based approach to learning, encouraging students to delve deeper into subjects and learn through methods of peer correction and self-correction.

This learning process reimagines traditional classroom dynamics, fostering an environment that captivates students’ attention, making learning not just informative but also engaging and fun. She stated that this process not only maintains children’s interest throughout the entire learning process but also involves continuous assessments at every stage.

