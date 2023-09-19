Woman’s body found under bed, police launch hunt for husband 

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The body of a 35-year-old woman was found stashed under a bed, with an injury on her forehead and a ‘Dupatta’ (cloth) tied around her neck, at her house in northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area, a senior police official said on Monday.

According to the official, the prime suspect in the murder of the woman, identified as Draupadi, was her husband, identified as Sunil, who is still at large.

The incident came to light after a PCR call was received at Khajuri Khas police station around 8 p.m. on September 17, Sunday, regarding the murder of the woman. “A woman’s dead body was found pushed under the bed, lying on her face. There were blood spots all around the room,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Joy Tirkey said.

The daughter of the deceased woman told the cops that her step-father, Sunil, had been missing since September 16 after locking the door to their room. The deceased Draupadi was last seen around 12:30 p.m. by her daughter.

During the preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that Sunil and Draupadi fought with each other frequently. “It was found that Draupadi’s first marriage was with Jyotish Yadav. They had four children. The other three children live with Jyotish Yadav in Madhepura, Bihar,” police said.

Draupadi kept one daughter and had been living with her second husband, Sunil, for the past 7 years,” the official said. On further enquiry, it was revealed that the deceased’s second husband Sunil had suspected that she was having an illicit relationship with another man which is suspected as the prime motive for the brutal murder. The couple even had frequent verbal spats over the issue. “Efforts are being made to trace Sunil and he will be nabbed at the earliest,” the police official added.

