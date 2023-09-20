City court junks  Ashok Gehlot’s plea in defamation case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday refused to acquit Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a criminal defamation complaint lodged by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, holding his request was ‘without any merit’.

The counsel for the Congress leader had moved an application seeking his acquittal on the ground that the complainant failed to appear before it on August 7 and 21 without a justifiable cause. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal dismissed Gehlot’s application, saying on the days in question the matter was fixed for supply of documents and scrutiny.

“The presence of the complainant on those days was quite unnecessary, especially considering that the counsel for the complainant was very much present before the court,” he said. “This court finds no merit in the said arguments put forth by the counsel for the accused. Ergo, in the light of the aforesaid discussion, the application at hand stands dismissed,” the judge said.

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday refused to acquit Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a criminal defamation complaint lodged by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, holding his request was ‘without any merit’. The counsel for the Congress leader had moved an application seeking his acquittal on the ground that the complainant failed to appear before it on August 7 and 21 without a justifiable cause. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal dismissed Gehlot’s application, saying on the days in question the matter was fixed for supply of documents and scrutiny. “The presence of the complainant on those days was quite unnecessary, especially considering that the counsel for the complainant was very much present before the court,” he said. “This court finds no merit in the said arguments put forth by the counsel for the accused. Ergo, in the light of the aforesaid discussion, the application at hand stands dismissed,” the judge said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });