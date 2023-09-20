Home Cities Delhi

City court junks  Ashok Gehlot’s plea in defamation case

The counsel for the Congress leader had moved an application seeking his acquittal on the ground that the complainant failed to appear before it on August 7 and 21 without a justifiable cause.

Published: 20th September 2023 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2023 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi court on Tuesday refused to acquit Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a criminal defamation complaint lodged by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, holding his request was ‘without any merit’.

The counsel for the Congress leader had moved an application seeking his acquittal on the ground that the complainant failed to appear before it on August 7 and 21 without a justifiable cause. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal dismissed Gehlot’s application, saying on the days in question the matter was fixed for supply of documents and scrutiny.

“The presence of the complainant on those days was quite unnecessary, especially considering that the counsel for the complainant was very much present before the court,” he said. “This court finds no merit in the said arguments put forth by the counsel for the accused. Ergo, in the light of the aforesaid discussion, the application at hand stands dismissed,” the judge said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi court Ashok Gehlot criminal defamation Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp