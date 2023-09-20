Home Cities Delhi

Cop on patrolling duty killed by speeding car

The incident took place when sub-inspector Gangasaran and assistant sub-inspector Ajay Tomar were on patrolling duty in a Gypsy, officials said.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 54-year-old Delhi Police official died after being hit by a speeding car in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar area on Tuesday, officials said. No arrest has been made yet. The incident took place when sub-inspector Gangasaran and assistant sub-inspector Ajay Tomar were on patrolling duty in a Gypsy, officials said. Tomar was driving the car.

As the cops stopped a Bolero for checking, Gangasaran came out of the vehicle, so did Ramgopal, the truck driver. Then a Honda Amaze car came speeding from Ghaziabad side going towards Sarai Kale Khan and hit Gangasaran and Ramgopal from behind, according to police.

Tomar, with the help of Rajkumar, the Bolero helper, took Gangasaran and Ramgopal to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where the cop died of injuries. Ramgopal was referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment. A case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered, police said.

