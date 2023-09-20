Court junks bail plea of accused in UAPA case 

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has denied bail to a man booked under anti-terror law UAPA for allegedly planning terror activities and hatching a conspiracy to engineer bomb blasts across the country.

While rejecting the bail plea of Mohd Amir Javed, who was arrested in September 2021 in the capital, a bench headed by Justice Siddharth Mridul held that there is a “reasonable possibility” that the accused is “one of the links in the network of people who were cognizant of the plan to trigger terrorist activity by using such explosives and causing loss of life.”

The bench also comprising Justice Anish Dayal added that “the fact that he was the weakest link or a substantial link is an issue which would be proven through trial by the prosecution.” Javed, who had approached the high court after the denial of his bail by a trial court, contended that he had been in custody for about 20 months and that he was only an intermediary who had no knowledge about the fact that arms and explosives were given to him for safekeeping.

