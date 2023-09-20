Home Cities Delhi

DUSU polls: Candidates go all out to woo voters ahead of election

The campus is abuzz with protests, sloganeering, defacement, traffic snarls, and verbal spats ahead of Delhi University Students Union elections slated for September 22. 

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  National Students’ Union of India making Congress leaders – MP Deepender Hooda and sport star Vijender Singh address pupils on their behalf – be it an MP or a sports star, ABVP doing door-to-door canvassing while AISA and SFI campaign against muscle power and money.

The campus is abuzz with protests, sloganeering, defacement, traffic snarls, and verbal spats ahead of Delhi University Students Union elections slated for September 22.  Meanwhile, on Tuesday, ABVP released certain videos accusing NSUI of lawlessness.

A statement issued by the national media convener of ABVP said, “Shocking CCTV footage came to light, revealing a distressing incident during the DUSU elections. In a brazen display of lawlessness, goons affiliated with the NSUI entered Ramjas College brandishing lathis and weapons while campaigning alongside the NSUI candidate. In response to this alarming development, the ABVP demands action against the culprits responsible.”

Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana Deepender Hooda said, “ABVP’s attack on NSUI Presidential candidate Hitesh Gulia in Delhi University Students’ Union elections is a result of panic over certain defeat. This attack took place under the protection of Delhi Police, which is even more worrying. There is no place for this kind of violence in democracy.”

Former National President NSUI posted, “Shameful act of ABVP goons sponsored by BJP. When they fear, they resort to violence.” Meanwhile, Kanhaiyya Kumar, All India Congress Committee in charge, NSUI and former president of JNU Students’ Union, was at the DU campus on Tuesday to address the students. He said, “Voting is an important right, and it is our duty to use it. Come, vote and contribute to improving the future of Delhi University.”

