DUSU polls: Will continue our battle against FYUP & NEP, says AISA

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All India Students’ Association, the only organisation that has fielded three female candidates who are in the first or second year of their graduation for the Delhi University Students Union election, released their manifesto on Tuesday.

Doing away with the Four Year Undergraduate Programme and getting free metro passes for students are two key promises made by the students’ party. Other issues that are mentioned include new internal schemes, fee hikes, the Rent Control Act, a safe environment in the colleges and quality education.

“The University of Delhi is going through a tumultuous phase of a direct assault on the quality of education provided to students. With the introduction of the FYUP, the government has unleashed a highly incompetent, destructive and arbitrary course structure on the students,” said AISA’s Delhi president Abhigyan.

Asked if AISA is confident of its young women candidates winning the election when other organizations have fielded much more experienced candidates, Aiyesha Ahmad Khan, who is contesting for the presidential post, said, “We are confident about ourselves. I believe that we as young girls and some of us as freshers represent the university.”

She added, “In the last four years, AISA has led and won historic struggles for the student community, during and after the Covid-induced lockdown. When the second wave was taking lives, the DU administration decided to hold online exams. AISA led the movement against online exams and students across the varsity participated with hash tagDUagainstOnlineExams.”

Aditya Pratap Singh, who is contesting for the post of secretary, said AISA has been leading the battle calling for revocation of NEP 2020 and the FYUP. “In July 2023, AISA held a survey among thousands of students and released the FYUP report card wherein 87% of students rejected the FYUP model of education,” he added.

CUET score for vacant law seats

L-G VK Saxena has approved admissions in vacant seats of the 5-year integrated undergraduate law programme at Indraprastha University on the basis of aggregate score of CUET in English, Legal Studies and General Test as seats remained unfilled despite exhausting the complete merit list of CLAT.

