Noida lift crash: Two more firm officials held 

Police had earlier arrested two general managers of Girdhari Lal Construction Private Limited over the September 15 incident. The FIR in the case was registered at the Bisrakh police station.

Published: 20th September 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NOIDA: Two more officials of a private agency have been arrested in connection with the lift crash at Noida’s Amrapali Dream Valley Society in which eight workers were killed, police said on Tuesday. Police had earlier arrested two general managers of Girdhari Lal Construction Private Limited over the September 15 incident. The FIR in the case was registered at the Bisrakh police station.

“Two more officials of Girdhari Lal Construction Private Limited were arrested on Tuesday. They have been identified as Manoj Kumar Madhav and Boelal Paswan. One of them worked as a finishing foreman in the project while the other as a supervisor,” police said.

“On September 15, despite rain, the arrested persons had asked the construction workers to go on the lift and allowed the lift’s operation on instructions of the engineer. They deliberately showed negligence, leading to the unfortunate incident,” it said.

In total, nine people had been named in the case pertaining to negligence with respect to machinery and culpable homicide not amounting to murder. State-run NBCC is completing the long-delayed project, which was started in 2011 by the now-beleaguered Amrapali Group. The NBCC had hired Giridhari Lal Construction for the project. 

  • jay kumar singh
    I am a buyer of Dream valley and waiting for flats from long time. 90% has been paid already without and also paying EMI without flat. Culprit should be penalised but work should not be stopped
    11 hours ago reply
