Traders to meet CM Kejriwal with proposal to organise shopping festivals in city

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the Chandni Chowk shopping festival, a section of traders in Delhi are planning to hold such festivals for products like furniture, toys, automobiles and textiles to boost local business. Local traders’ body Chamber of Trade and Industry and Chandni Chowk traders organised a shopping festival at Rangpuri on Sunday. Over 3,000 buyers from Delhi-NCR attended the day-long festival.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry in a statement said that traders from local markets like Lajpat Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, and Sadar Bazaar have requested the chamber to hold more such festivals in their respective markets. The chamber said that it will make a proposal over the same and meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for holding such events.

“The CM has advised that festivals based on other markets and sectors, on the lines of Chandni Chowk shopping festival, can also be organised where buyers and sellers come together. For this, the city government will provide all possible help,” CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said.

Goyal and CTI president Subhash Khandelwal said after the trader's request, it has decided to organise shopping festivals related to products like furniture, textiles, automobiles, and ready-made garments.

Attending the Chandni Chowk Shopping Festival, the chief minister had said that his government will give an international identity to markets of the city through initiatives like ‘Delhi Shopping Festival’ and a virtual marketplace ‘Delhi Bazar’.

