Transport department mulls use of AI to manage traffic

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Transport Department of the Delhi government is all set to utilise Artificial Intelligence in monitoring the traffic management in the city. It is planning to launch a pilot project where it would install AI-powered high-resolution cameras to monitor offences related to non-adherence to the traffic norms, sources said. The project will be along the lines of Intelligent Transport System which is used widely in many developed nations of Europe and other parts of the globe.

The government will keep 24-hour surveillance through AI-based cameras and e-challans will be issued to those who violate traffic rules after it is integrated with the system. According to the department, ITS is mainly used to detect all types of traffic rule violations including overspeeding, drivers without helmets and seat belts, as well as the use of mobile phones on two-wheelers and jumping red lights. The cameras will also be able to read the number plates and find out the details of the vehicles including the validity of Pollution under Control certificates and the insurance scheme.

“This system will help in streamlining traffic and increasing the safety of passengers,” a government official said. Presently, this system is in developed countries such as the United States of America, countries of the European Union, Japan, Russia, and Australia, among others. The Centre announced a similar initiative on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in 2021 and a pilot is underway at a stretch of the expressway near Dasna. Officials said that there are plans to install two cameras in each lane. One will focus on reading number plates while the other will look over traffic violations.

NEW DELHI: The Transport Department of the Delhi government is all set to utilise Artificial Intelligence in monitoring the traffic management in the city. It is planning to launch a pilot project where it would install AI-powered high-resolution cameras to monitor offences related to non-adherence to the traffic norms, sources said. The project will be along the lines of Intelligent Transport System which is used widely in many developed nations of Europe and other parts of the globe. The government will keep 24-hour surveillance through AI-based cameras and e-challans will be issued to those who violate traffic rules after it is integrated with the system. According to the department, ITS is mainly used to detect all types of traffic rule violations including overspeeding, drivers without helmets and seat belts, as well as the use of mobile phones on two-wheelers and jumping red lights. The cameras will also be able to read the number plates and find out the details of the vehicles including the validity of Pollution under Control certificates and the insurance scheme. “This system will help in streamlining traffic and increasing the safety of passengers,” a government official said. Presently, this system is in developed countries such as the United States of America, countries of the European Union, Japan, Russia, and Australia, among others. The Centre announced a similar initiative on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in 2021 and a pilot is underway at a stretch of the expressway near Dasna. Officials said that there are plans to install two cameras in each lane. One will focus on reading number plates while the other will look over traffic violations. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });