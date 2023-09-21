Court junks Jain’s petition seeking transfer of  cases 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A district court on Wednesday refused former Delhi minister Satyender Kumar Jain's plea to transfer two cases of alleged disproportionate assets against him to another judge, saying strong observations by a judge could not be the basis to conclude that the trial was not being conducted in a fair and impartial manner. During the course of proceedings, some orders may favour the prosecution and some may favour the defence but such orders cannot be made on the basis of attributing bias to the judge concerned, District Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna said while dismissing the applications. The two cases against the AAP leader were related to allegedly acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income between February 14, 2015, when he took oath as a minister in the Government of NCT of Delhi, and May 31, 2017. While the CBI is probing the alleged corruption, the ED is investigating the money laundering aspect.