‘Dengue larvae breeding sites have plateaued’, says Saurabh Bharadwaj

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday said the number of sites where mosquito larvae-breeding is being found in the national capital has “plateaued”, and a city-wide awareness campaign will be launched to combat vector-borne diseases.

Asked about the dengue cases situation in Delhi, Bharadwaj told reporters, “Last week, we held a meeting with officials of the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi), health department. During that meeting, MCD (officials) shared data with us and it shows that the number of sites where mosquito breeding is being found has reached a plateau”.

“I have directed the health department and the chief secretary to run a city-wide campaign for raising awareness as we approach the peak season of dengue. The campaign has not been run this time,” he added.

Bharadwaj said fogging is being done in all 250 wards of Delhi. The city recorded 348 dengue cases till August 5

