Home Cities Delhi

‘Dengue larvae breeding sites have plateaued’, says Saurabh Bharadwaj

He also directed the health department and the chief secretary to run a city-wide campaign to raise awareness.

Published: 21st September 2023 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2023 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday said the number of sites where mosquito larvae-breeding is being found in the national capital has “plateaued”, and a city-wide awareness campaign will be launched to combat vector-borne diseases.

Asked about the dengue cases situation in Delhi, Bharadwaj told reporters, “Last week, we held a meeting with officials of the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi), health department. During that meeting, MCD (officials) shared data with us and it shows that the number of sites where mosquito breeding is being found has reached a plateau”.

“I have directed the health department and the chief secretary to run a city-wide campaign for raising awareness as we approach the peak season of dengue. The campaign has not been run this time,” he added.
Bharadwaj said fogging is being done in all 250 wards of Delhi.  The city recorded 348 dengue cases till August 5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Dengue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp