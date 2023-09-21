DJB ex-CEO vacates ‘official mansion’

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former CEO of Delhi Jal Board Udit Prakash Rai, who allegedly constructed his official mansion by demolishing a 15th-century monument, has vacated the premises. The 2007-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre was earlier served a notice to start the eviction process under The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act 1971.

The monument, a mahal dating back to 1418, finds a mention in the ASI’s list of Mohammedan and Hindu monuments. Rai was allotted a bungalow in Jal Vihar when he was the DJB CEO between October 18, 2021 and May 31, 2022. He is currently under suspension.

On April 26, the vigilance department issued a show-cause to Rai for allegedly demolishing the monument located in Jal Vihar, near Lajpat Nagar. The officer’s wife Shilpi Udit Rai in July challenged the DJB notice to vacate the premises within 15 days.

In August last year, L-G VK Saxena recommended action against Rai for allegedly accepting a Rs 50-lakh bribe to grant “undue favours” to an executive engineer in two corruption cases. As vice-chairman of the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board, Rai “virtually let off” the executive engineer.

