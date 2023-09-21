DUSU elections: Canvassing comes to a close

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Students left no stone unturned on the last day of campaigning for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election. Some were seen visiting temples, perhaps seeking divine grace, while others visited the South Campus for a last round of classroom canvassing and meeting the hostel boarders.

Besides the university campus, Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station equally felt the election energy. Various student organisations arranged for unemployed youth to distribute pamphlets, stickers and ballot number cards at the metro station.

One of them revealed that they were hired for `500/day to distribute pamphlets to everyone passing by.

The Chief Election Officer, Professor Chandrashekhar, issued a notice on Wednesday announcing that canvassing will be permitted only until 8 am on September 21.

Proctor of University of Delhi, Rajni Abbi, in charge of maintaining law and order on campus, said, “Even with the elections being held after a long time, peace is being maintained thoroughly. There are Vajra vans, police security vans and heavy security forces on the campus. The DCP and joint secretary Police are

making rounds almost daily to monitor security measures. There are security officials stationed outside every college and law and order remains untouched so far.”

All the gates of the university were restricted for vehicles and people were asked to produce identity cards.

Student organizations on Wednesday visited prominent colleges including Ramjas College, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, and Aurobindo College among others where they engaged with students and presented key concerns.

Talking about the CCTV footage from outside Ramjas College on Tuesday, ABVP leaders alleged that it documented NSUI supporters armed with lathis and even pistols. In a statement issued on Wednesday, ABVP said, “ABVP firmly believes in upholding the values of a safe campus where students can engage in the democratic process without fear. We categorically denounce any form of violence and the involvement of outsiders in the DUSU election.”

