Gopal Rai urges Centre to hold meeting with states on pollution

Aditi Rana By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Environment Minister Gopal Rai has written to Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urging them to hold a joint review meeting with the concerned states regarding the pollution caused by stubble burning in winter.

In the letter, Rai requested the Union minister to prepare an effective action plan and implement it to save the people of Delhi from the increasing threat of air pollution. He said, “The problem of pollution in the city increases during the winter. There are many reasons for increasing pollution, including stubble burning, crackers, vehicle pollution and dust pollution.”

He further said, “Keeping all these factors in mind, the Delhi government will prepare the winter action plan based on 15 focus points. The focus points include stubble burning, dust pollution, vehicular pollution, open waste burning, industrial pollution, green war room, green app, real-time apportionment study, e-waste eco-park, plantation, urban farming, public participation, ban on burning of crackers and dialogue with the central government and neighbouring states.”

He added, “We want the Centre to work with the Delhi government to successfully carry out the Winter Action Plan. We are hopeful that the Centre will cooperate with us so that we can make an effective action plan and implement it to resolve the air pollution issue across the city.”

NEW DELHI: Environment Minister Gopal Rai has written to Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urging them to hold a joint review meeting with the concerned states regarding the pollution caused by stubble burning in winter. In the letter, Rai requested the Union minister to prepare an effective action plan and implement it to save the people of Delhi from the increasing threat of air pollution. He said, “The problem of pollution in the city increases during the winter. There are many reasons for increasing pollution, including stubble burning, crackers, vehicle pollution and dust pollution.” He further said, “Keeping all these factors in mind, the Delhi government will prepare the winter action plan based on 15 focus points. The focus points include stubble burning, dust pollution, vehicular pollution, open waste burning, industrial pollution, green war room, green app, real-time apportionment study, e-waste eco-park, plantation, urban farming, public participation, ban on burning of crackers and dialogue with the central government and neighbouring states.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He added, “We want the Centre to work with the Delhi government to successfully carry out the Winter Action Plan. We are hopeful that the Centre will cooperate with us so that we can make an effective action plan and implement it to resolve the air pollution issue across the city.”