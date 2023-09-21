L-G directs education dept to regularise jobs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday directed the city government’s education department to regularise jobs and not retain employees on an ad-hoc basis, official said.

Saxena has approved a proposal to extend the ad-hoc appointment of Tokyo Paralympics Games medallist Sharad Kumar and Ravi Kumar Dahiya -- a sliver medallist in wrestling in the Tokyo Olympic Games -- to the post of Assistant Director Education (PE&NI) and Assistant Director Education (Sports), respectively, it said.

The statement said Saxena directed the education department to make efforts and ensure the regularisation of teachers’ appointments in concurrence with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

“The L-G, in a relief to Sharad Kumar and Ravi Kumar (Dahiya), has approved the extension of their ad-hoc appointments, with a rider that their jobs should be regularised in concurrence with the UPSC at the earliest,” the statement said.

