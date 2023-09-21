Home Cities Delhi

L-G directs education dept to regularise jobs

Saxena directed the education department to make efforts and ensure the regularisation of teachers’ appointments in concurrence with the Union Public Service Commission.

Published: 21st September 2023 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2023 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday directed the city government’s education department to regularise jobs and not retain employees on an ad-hoc basis, official said.

Saxena has approved a proposal to extend the ad-hoc appointment of Tokyo Paralympics Games medallist Sharad Kumar and Ravi Kumar Dahiya -- a sliver medallist in wrestling in the Tokyo Olympic Games -- to the post of Assistant Director Education (PE&NI) and Assistant Director Education (Sports), respectively, it said.

The statement said Saxena directed the education department to make efforts and ensure the regularisation of teachers’ appointments in concurrence with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

“The L-G, in a relief to Sharad Kumar and Ravi Kumar (Dahiya), has approved the extension of their ad-hoc appointments, with a rider that their jobs should be regularised in concurrence with the UPSC at the earliest,” the statement said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VK Saxena

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp