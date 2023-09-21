NCCSA for disciplinary action against 8 officers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in its meeting on Wednesday, recommended disciplinary proceedings against eight officers and the posting of 11 Group A officers transferred to Delhi from other states, official sources said.

The third meeting of the NCCSA, since its inception in May this year, recommended action against two officers of the Education Department, four of the Forensics Science Lab (FSL) and a Health Department officer, they said.

It also recommended disciplinary proceedings against DANICS officer Raj Kumar, currently posted as secretary of the Delhi Assembly, in connection with the alleged irregularities in the construction of the Rani Jhansi flyover in north Delhi, the sources said.

The NCCSA, however, did not consider the agenda item related to PWD officers in alleged irregularities in the reconstruction of the chief minister’s residence, since the matter is sub judice, sources added.

It also cleared the postings of eight IAS officers of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre and three of Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Civil Services (DANICS) cadre, they said.

The recommendations of NCCSA will be sent to Lt Governor V K Saxena for his approval before being implemented. The NCCSA is headed by the chief minister and includes the chief secretary and principal secretary (home) of the Delhi government. It takes a call on services matters, including transfer and posting of Group A officers and disciplinary action against officials in the government.

The last meeting of the NCCSA was held on June 29. The next five meetings were postponed by the authority chairman. The NCCSA was formed amid a tussle between the AAP government in Delhi and the Centre over control of services matters of the city government.

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in its meeting on Wednesday, recommended disciplinary proceedings against eight officers and the posting of 11 Group A officers transferred to Delhi from other states, official sources said. The third meeting of the NCCSA, since its inception in May this year, recommended action against two officers of the Education Department, four of the Forensics Science Lab (FSL) and a Health Department officer, they said. It also recommended disciplinary proceedings against DANICS officer Raj Kumar, currently posted as secretary of the Delhi Assembly, in connection with the alleged irregularities in the construction of the Rani Jhansi flyover in north Delhi, the sources said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The NCCSA, however, did not consider the agenda item related to PWD officers in alleged irregularities in the reconstruction of the chief minister’s residence, since the matter is sub judice, sources added. It also cleared the postings of eight IAS officers of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre and three of Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Civil Services (DANICS) cadre, they said. The recommendations of NCCSA will be sent to Lt Governor V K Saxena for his approval before being implemented. The NCCSA is headed by the chief minister and includes the chief secretary and principal secretary (home) of the Delhi government. It takes a call on services matters, including transfer and posting of Group A officers and disciplinary action against officials in the government. The last meeting of the NCCSA was held on June 29. The next five meetings were postponed by the authority chairman. The NCCSA was formed amid a tussle between the AAP government in Delhi and the Centre over control of services matters of the city government.