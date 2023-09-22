Delhi HC restores contracts of fellows, AAP hits out at L-G

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed that the services of professionals engaged as fellows with the Delhi Assembly Research Centre, whose contracts were terminated by the assembly secretariat, will continue in their position until December 6 and stipends would be paid to them.

The court sought the stand of the Delhi assembly secretariat as well as services, and finance departments on a petition by 17 such fellows assailing the termination of their contracts. The court instructed the Delhi Assembly Secretariat, Services, and Finance Department to take a stand within two weeks on the fellow’s petition.

The ruling AAP was quick to hit out at L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena for ordering the removal of the research fellows, asserting that Delhi would be run by those who adhere to the law and the Constitution, not by those who misuse their power.

The party accused the Lt -Governor of “illegally” expelling fellows of the Delhi Assembly. It accused the L-G of arbitrarily misusing his powers. The contracts of the research fellows were terminated on July 5, as per the L-G orders.

Seventeen fellows had moved to the Delhi High Court, which on Thursday ordered that these fellows will continue in their professional roles. “The L-G has no authority to remove employees. The L-G looks for new ways every day to cripple the Delhi government, causing inconvenience to the people,” AAP said.

