DUSU polls: Campus security beefed up

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around 500 security personnel will be deployed at Delhi University’s North Campus for the students’ union elections on Friday, officials said. Adequate arrangements have also been made in the South Campus of the university for the election.

They said that more than 10 station house officers (SHOs) have been deployed to ensure security at the colleges while 25 police motorcycles are patrolling the area. DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the local police, central paramilitary forces and reserve staffers will be deployed to provide adequate security during voting and on the counting day.

“More focus will be on the security of strong rooms, counting centres and colleges. We have certain priority areas... there should be no inconvenience to the public and traffic movement should not be hampered. The police will take measures to ensure that there is no crime against women,” Kalsi said.

He said that several pickets have been put in place, round-the-clock vigil has been increased and social media is being monitored.

DCP (southwest) Manoj C said picket checking and patrolling are underway. “Outsiders will not be allowed (on the campus) during the election. We are also in touch with the administration of the colleges. Adequate security arrangements have been made for the election in South Campus. Patrolling on vehicles as well as on foot is underway,” the DCP said.

Counting for the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) will take place on Friday. The election is being held after a gap of four years. It could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while disruptions to the academic calendar prevented the election from being held in 2022.

Meanwhile, blame-game erupted between the NSUI and the ABVP as both the students’ groups accused each other for creating ruckus and violence in the university campus. The elections to the university’s students’ body are organised simultaneously with polls at the college level. About 2,500 students contest the elections for the nearly 500 posts. Around one lakh students will vote in the elections, which also act as a stepping stone for budding politicians

Over the years

2010: ABVP won three out of the four top posts, including that of the president. NSUI won only one.

2011: NSUI won the president's post with the remaining posts of vice-president, secretary and joint secretary being scooped up the ABVP

2012: NSUI won the top three posts while ABVP won only one seat of joint secretary

2013: ABVP won posts of president, vice president and joint secretary while NSUI won secretary’s post

2014: ABVP bagged all the four posts

2015: ABVP bagged all four posts yet again

2016: ABVP won three seats, NSUI one

2017: NSUI won seats of president and vice president while ABVP won the other two seats

2018: ABVP won posts of president, vice-president and joint secretary while NSUI won the post of secretary

2019: ABVP won posts of president, vice president and joint secretary, while NSUI won the seat of secretary

ABVP resorting to hooliganism, says Kanhaiya Kumar

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Thursday accused the BJP student wing, ABVP, of resorting to violence and hooliganism to intimidate students ahead of the DUSU elections scheduled to be held on Friday. Addressing a press meet, the AICC incharge for NSUI, Kanhaiya Kumar, NSUI president Neeraj Kundan and AICC secretary incharge internal communications Vineet Punia, alleged that the ABVP with the support and patronage of the administration and Delhi Police was trying to vitiate the academic atmosphere of the campus. Kumar asserted, come what may, the NSUI will not let that happen. He said the ABVP had panicked and feared defeat. That is why the ABVP is resorting to violence and hooliganism, he said

NEW DELHI: Around 500 security personnel will be deployed at Delhi University’s North Campus for the students’ union elections on Friday, officials said. Adequate arrangements have also been made in the South Campus of the university for the election. They said that more than 10 station house officers (SHOs) have been deployed to ensure security at the colleges while 25 police motorcycles are patrolling the area. DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the local police, central paramilitary forces and reserve staffers will be deployed to provide adequate security during voting and on the counting day. “More focus will be on the security of strong rooms, counting centres and colleges. We have certain priority areas... there should be no inconvenience to the public and traffic movement should not be hampered. The police will take measures to ensure that there is no crime against women,” Kalsi said. He said that several pickets have been put in place, round-the-clock vigil has been increased and social media is being monitored. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); DCP (southwest) Manoj C said picket checking and patrolling are underway. “Outsiders will not be allowed (on the campus) during the election. We are also in touch with the administration of the colleges. Adequate security arrangements have been made for the election in South Campus. Patrolling on vehicles as well as on foot is underway,” the DCP said. Counting for the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) will take place on Friday. The election is being held after a gap of four years. It could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while disruptions to the academic calendar prevented the election from being held in 2022. Meanwhile, blame-game erupted between the NSUI and the ABVP as both the students’ groups accused each other for creating ruckus and violence in the university campus. The elections to the university’s students’ body are organised simultaneously with polls at the college level. About 2,500 students contest the elections for the nearly 500 posts. Around one lakh students will vote in the elections, which also act as a stepping stone for budding politicians Over the years 2010: ABVP won three out of the four top posts, including that of the president. NSUI won only one. 2011: NSUI won the president's post with the remaining posts of vice-president, secretary and joint secretary being scooped up the ABVP 2012: NSUI won the top three posts while ABVP won only one seat of joint secretary 2013: ABVP won posts of president, vice president and joint secretary while NSUI won secretary’s post 2014: ABVP bagged all the four posts 2015: ABVP bagged all four posts yet again 2016: ABVP won three seats, NSUI one 2017: NSUI won seats of president and vice president while ABVP won the other two seats 2018: ABVP won posts of president, vice-president and joint secretary while NSUI won the post of secretary 2019: ABVP won posts of president, vice president and joint secretary, while NSUI won the seat of secretary ABVP resorting to hooliganism, says Kanhaiya Kumar The National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Thursday accused the BJP student wing, ABVP, of resorting to violence and hooliganism to intimidate students ahead of the DUSU elections scheduled to be held on Friday. Addressing a press meet, the AICC incharge for NSUI, Kanhaiya Kumar, NSUI president Neeraj Kundan and AICC secretary incharge internal communications Vineet Punia, alleged that the ABVP with the support and patronage of the administration and Delhi Police was trying to vitiate the academic atmosphere of the campus. Kumar asserted, come what may, the NSUI will not let that happen. He said the ABVP had panicked and feared defeat. That is why the ABVP is resorting to violence and hooliganism, he said