DUSU polls: Counting hall entry to be restricted

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: DU proctor Rajni Abbi on Thursday urged student voters to not let their voting choice be influenced by trips to amusement parks, illicit material and bribery. Meanwhile, as the last day of canvassing got over at 8 a.m. on Thursday, students’ organisations reached out to a larger number of students.

As per chief election officer Professor Chandra Shekhar, the counting of votes for DUSU elections 2023-24 will be held from 8 a.m. on September 23 at the conference centre, opposite the Botany department, North Campus, DU.

To enter the counting hall, the DUSU election office will issue gate passes to all the candidates contesting the DUSU Election. All candidates will have to submit the duly verified proforma and obtain their gate passes from the DUSU poll office on or before September 22, 2023. The gate pass will be given only after the submission of the verified proforma. The candidates have also been asked to send self-attested passport-size photos.

Meanwhile, notifying the student voters, the chief election officer said, “Only those students who have paid a fee or before September 13 and have valid IDs will be allowed to enter on the day of DUSU elections. These must be strictly followed after the verification of valid college/department ID cards. In case a student has not been issued an ID card by the college/department, the entry of such students may be allowed only after physical verification of fee receipt with the college record/voter’s list by the college principal/head together with a government ID card (Aadhaar card only).”

