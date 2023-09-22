Home Cities Delhi

DUSU polls: Our candidates set to win all four posts, says ABVP 

In the past ten years (2010-2019), the ABVP has won the presidential candidate seat seven times while the NSUI has won it three times.

Published: 22nd September 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

ABVP candidates Satender Awana, Sunny Dedha, Anjali Rana and Chatarpal Yadav celebrate their victory in DUSU elections

FILE: ABVP in Delhi university | Express

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leaders on Thursday said they are all set to rewrite the seven-year-old history of winning all the DUSU seats.

In the past ten years (2010-2019), the ABVP has won the presidential candidate seat seven times while the NSUI has won it three times. “We have four DUSU posts so as per the calculations, it becomes 40 posts in 10 years and out of these 40 posts, we have managed to win 29 posts,” said Ashutosh Singh, national media convener of the ABVP.

In 2014-15, the ABVP won all four seats of president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary while in 2019, it won the president’s post with the highest margin of 19,000 votes. Shivangi Kharwal, ABVP Delhi state girls’ coordinator, remarked, “The girl students who achieved victory in the DUSU elections from 2014 to 2019 are associated with the ABVP.

The post of president has been captured by ABVP candidates seven times out of 10 in the last decade. In the most recent election in 2019, ABVP won the presidential post with the highest margin of votes. ABVP is the one that has truly empowered Delhi University with women leadership.” Harsh Attri, ABVP Delhi state secretary, remarked, “ABVP has always been the voice of DU students. Currently, more than 90% of the students are new to DU, and ABVP appeals to them to exercise their voting rights.”

