Minor raped by two auto-rickshaw drivers in Delhi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by two brothers in northeast Delhi, an official said on Friday.

According to police, on Thursday, the minor, a resident of Janta Majoor Colony alleged that she was raped by Jahid (22) and his brother Jubair (24), both residents of Nand Nagri.

Acting on the complaint, an FIR under sections 376 (rape) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and 6, 21 POCSO Act was registered at Welcome police station.

“Both accused have been arrested and they work as auto-rickshaw drivers. Minor is being counselled,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

“Further investigation in the case is in progress,” the DCP added.

NEW DELHI: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by two brothers in northeast Delhi, an official said on Friday. According to police, on Thursday, the minor, a resident of Janta Majoor Colony alleged that she was raped by Jahid (22) and his brother Jubair (24), both residents of Nand Nagri. Acting on the complaint, an FIR under sections 376 (rape) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and 6, 21 POCSO Act was registered at Welcome police station.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Both accused have been arrested and they work as auto-rickshaw drivers. Minor is being counselled,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey. “Further investigation in the case is in progress,” the DCP added.