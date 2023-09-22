Home Cities Delhi

Minor raped by two auto-rickshaw drivers in Delhi

Acting on the complaint, an FIR under sections 376 (rape) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and 6, 21 POCSO Act was registered at Welcome police station.

Published: 22nd September 2023 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2023 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

rape, crime against woman, crimes against woman

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by two brothers in northeast Delhi, an official said on Friday.

According to police, on Thursday, the minor, a resident of Janta Majoor Colony alleged that she was raped by Jahid (22) and his brother Jubair (24), both residents of Nand Nagri.

Acting on the complaint, an FIR under sections 376 (rape) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and 6, 21 POCSO Act was registered at Welcome police station.

“Both accused have been arrested and they work as auto-rickshaw drivers. Minor is being counselled,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

“Further investigation in the case is in progress,” the DCP added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Minor raped by two auto-rickshaw drivers sexually assaulted

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp