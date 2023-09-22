‘Women Reservation Bill will help change patriarchal mindset of society': Richa Pandey Mishra

By Express News Service

The Women’s Reservation Bill was tabled and passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and sailed through the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. In this context, Ujwal Jalali spoke to Richa Pandey Mishra, president of Delhi BJP’s Mahila Morcha and tries to find out about BJP’s take over problems faced by women, the party’s tussle with the Aam Aadmi Party and other issues in the city. Edited experts:

It took 27 years for Lok Sabha to clear the women reservation bill? Your comments?

Time has changed and things are changing. Women are making big in various fields, be it science, business or even in the Army. Women were not seen in these fields and politics is one among them. They now raise issues, debate and fight for rights besides being more assertive and aspiring to enter politics. They need to be represented in Parliament. All this pressurised parliamentarians to re-introduce the bill. With reservations, women will change the patriarchal mindset of society.

During the debate in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi underscored the need for OBC reservation within women reservation? Do you agree with him?

The OBC reservation is a separate issue that needs to be dealt in Parliament under the provisions of the Constitution. The women’s reservation is a separate bill. It stands separately and independently.

The Opposition wants the bill to be implementated before the 2024 general elections but the government says not possible before 2029? What is your take on this?

Since the Modi government came to power, the Opposition has kept asking dates... Tareekh batao (tell the date)....for Ram Mandir construction, Article 370....but government fulfilled all promises. Women’s reservation is not a family matter. It needs thorough delebrations. Some processes and procedures need to be followed. There were so many committees formed in all these years besides bureaucracy involvement. It takes time. Now we have we have tabled it. Census and the delimitation exercise have to commence. Once these are complete, the bill will be implemented.

What is Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha doing at the ground level for the upliftment of the women?

We believe in ‘Antyodyaya’ (welfare of the people at the bottom of the pyramid). In the last nine years, we saw Narendra Modi ji rolling out various schemes, of which 15 are women-centric including rasoi gas yojna, poshan yojna, beti padao beti bachao yojna. Delhi BJP Mahila is playing the role of opposition in Delhi and implementing these schemes. We have hired people and apprised them with these schemes. They visit the ground and educate ‘labharthis’ (women beneficiaries). Moreover, we take their pictures and share it the Prime Minister’s app. We help them in getting the required certificates.

Police come under the centre’s control. What is being done towards women’s safety?

Yes, police are under the home ministry in the city. The ministry has initiated police reforms and more training and funds. Crores of funds have been allocated to Delhi in many years. Infrastructure has also been developed and the city is well lit. We keep highlighting the grey areas. Regarding basic needs like clean drinking water, and electricity -- we address it at the local level.

How your outfit is helping the victims of crime in the city?

We rolled a ‘Jhuggi Samman Yatra’ (slum drive). Adesh Gupta ji, who is our former president visited all the Jhuggis. We are constantly in touch with the women and their problem and the BJP always try to address them.

